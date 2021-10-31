Pottery Lounge celebrates 4th anniversary with Halloween party

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Pottery Lounge in Rockford made the most of Halloween weekend by celebrating its four year anniversary with a festive twist.

The Pottery Lounge offers pottery buying and painting right in its store. For the Halloween bash, customers could play games, eat treats, and of course, paint their own piece. There was also a guessing game for how many pieces of candy in a jar. The winner got a special one foot Halloween pottery piece to paint.

The Pottery Lounge Owner Kristina Baker said it was great hearing from customers how glad they are that The Pottery Lounge has made it four years.

“Come in, pick a piece. You can take it home to paint. You can paint it here. We have a glaze available to make it food safe. We also have events, and trivia nights. We’re going to have Santa coming in December. Tree painting events,” said Baker. “All kinds of workshops coming up.”

