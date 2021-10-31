Advertisement

One man dies after car crash in Milton Township

Truck hits trailer of another vehicle, killing a passenger.
Drivers heading towards US-51 Southbound in Mosinee should be cautioned of a car crash causing...
Drivers heading towards US-51 Southbound in Mosinee should be cautioned of a car crash causing traffic delays.(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man has died after a two vehicle crash Saturday in Milton Township, Wisconsin. Rocky County Sheriff’s Office, Milton Police and Milton Fire responded to a crash with injuries at North State Trunk High Way around 3:30 p.m.

According the police report, a 1990 Dodge W250 truck with a trailer was going north on STH-26, when he began to turn into a driveway. A man, 30, was driving the Dodge truck. A 2019 Hino 238 Commercial Box Truck driven by a man, 37, was also driving north. He struck the trailer of the Dodge truck. The passenger of the second truck, a man, 35, from Atkinson Wisconsin, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Fatal Rock County Accident
Fatal Rock County Accident(WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The List: 2021 Trick-or-Treat times in the Stateline
They still don't know where they're going to be working
Stellantis moves a number of employees out of state
Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
Man has two gunshot wounds after shooting in Rockford
Pecatonica barn fire
Pecatonica barn burns down
Saturday round one playoff football scores from across the Stateline

Latest News

The foundation will hold holiday events throughout the year, focusing on bringing the community...
THE WRIGHT WAY HALLOWEEN BASH
pottery lounge
Pottery Lounge celebrates 4th anniversary with Halloween party
The Halloween event offered candy treats for kids and money saving treats for adults.
Hundreds attend North End Business Association trunk-or-treat
November opens on a chilly note
Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 10/30/2021