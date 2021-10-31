One man dies after car crash in Milton Township

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man has died after a two vehicle crash Saturday in Milton Township, Wisconsin. Rocky County Sheriff’s Office, Milton Police and Milton Fire responded to a crash with injuries at North State Trunk High Way around 3:30 p.m.

According the police report, a 1990 Dodge W250 truck with a trailer was going north on STH-26, when he began to turn into a driveway. A man, 30, was driving the Dodge truck. A 2019 Hino 238 Commercial Box Truck driven by a man, 37, was also driving north. He struck the trailer of the Dodge truck. The passenger of the second truck, a man, 35, from Atkinson Wisconsin, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Fatal Rock County Accident (WIFR)

