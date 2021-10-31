Hundreds attend North End Business Association trunk-or-treat

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford North End Business Association kicked off Halloweekend with its 2nd annual trunk-or-treat event.

More than 500 people stopped by the North Towne Mall for delicious free candy and prizes. They even had treats for parents. Businesses handed out coupons with deadly deals and steals. Families enjoyed the spooky delights while dressed up as one of their favorite characters. Organizers said they were happy to see so many people come to have fun, while supporting the businesses.

“The participation has been phenomenal. Every year we get more tenants that are participating. It’s good for the community, and it’s good for the businesses. This has been a phenomenal event so far,” said Gus Lamesch, who is part of the association. “We’ve had great lines since the beginning. I just hope we can hold out on the candy.”

