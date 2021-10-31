Advertisement

Hononegah edges Guilford for NIC-10 girls swimming championship

By Joe Olmo
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hononegah needed every point to hold off Guilford to claim the NIC-10 girls swimming championship at Jefferson High School on Saturday.

Despite winning the 200-yard medley relay by almost six full seconds, the Vikings were disqualified for a “soft touch”, giving Auburn the win. Those points would come back to haunt Guilford, as the Indians won the team title 259-250.

Guilford’s Mikayla Durkin had a nice day in the pool. The junior won the 50-yard freestyle, the 100-yard freestyle, and was part of the Vikings’ winning 200-yard freestyle relay team.

Hononegah freshman Avery Miles won the 200-yard freestyle and took second in the 100-yard butterfly.

Other event winners include Freeport’s Jada Veer in the 100-yard butterfly and Boylan’s Molly Ryan in the 100-yard backstroke.

Team Results

  1. Hononegah - 259
  2. Guilford - 250
  3. Auburn - 210
  4. Belvidere Co-Op - 153
  5. Freeport - 142
  6. Boylan - 130
  7. Harlem - 130
  8. East 48
  9. Jefferson - 18

