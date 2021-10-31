Hononegah edges Guilford for NIC-10 girls swimming championship
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hononegah needed every point to hold off Guilford to claim the NIC-10 girls swimming championship at Jefferson High School on Saturday.
Despite winning the 200-yard medley relay by almost six full seconds, the Vikings were disqualified for a “soft touch”, giving Auburn the win. Those points would come back to haunt Guilford, as the Indians won the team title 259-250.
Guilford’s Mikayla Durkin had a nice day in the pool. The junior won the 50-yard freestyle, the 100-yard freestyle, and was part of the Vikings’ winning 200-yard freestyle relay team.
Hononegah freshman Avery Miles won the 200-yard freestyle and took second in the 100-yard butterfly.
Other event winners include Freeport’s Jada Veer in the 100-yard butterfly and Boylan’s Molly Ryan in the 100-yard backstroke.
Team Results
- Hononegah - 259
- Guilford - 250
- Auburn - 210
- Belvidere Co-Op - 153
- Freeport - 142
- Boylan - 130
- Harlem - 130
- East 48
- Jefferson - 18
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.