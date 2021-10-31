Hononegah edges Guilford for NIC-10 girls swimming championship

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hononegah needed every point to hold off Guilford to claim the NIC-10 girls swimming championship at Jefferson High School on Saturday.

Despite winning the 200-yard medley relay by almost six full seconds, the Vikings were disqualified for a “soft touch”, giving Auburn the win. Those points would come back to haunt Guilford, as the Indians won the team title 259-250.

Guilford’s Mikayla Durkin had a nice day in the pool. The junior won the 50-yard freestyle, the 100-yard freestyle, and was part of the Vikings’ winning 200-yard freestyle relay team.

Hononegah freshman Avery Miles won the 200-yard freestyle and took second in the 100-yard butterfly.

Other event winners include Freeport’s Jada Veer in the 100-yard butterfly and Boylan’s Molly Ryan in the 100-yard backstroke.

Team Results

Hononegah - 259 Guilford - 250 Auburn - 210 Belvidere Co-Op - 153 Freeport - 142 Boylan - 130 Harlem - 130 East 48 Jefferson - 18

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.