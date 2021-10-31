Advertisement

Burpee Museum offers scary science treats

Museum staff did dissection demonstrations and brought out real bones.
Haunted Burpee Museum
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What says Halloween more than creepy crawlers and slimy experiments? The Burpee Museum in Rockford brought all the terror with its spooky trick-or-treating experience on Sunday.

Not only was it fun, it was educational too. Museum staff set up booths among their everyday exhibits with things like bones, bat crafts, and dissection demonstrations. Education Leader Julie Junod had a cow eye dissection booth. She said it’s a great way to teach kids what they are made of and how cows can see at night.

“The museum has changed a lot since before COVID, and if they haven’t been here, we have so many new exhibits that we’re really excited about,” said Junod. “We just want to bring more people in by doing different things.”

