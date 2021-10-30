Advertisement

Vein Drain Blood Drive Occurs on Perryville road

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Donating one pint of blood can save up to three lives. And as the nation is in dire need of blood donations, the rock river valley blood center hosts its annual drain the vain blood drive to help with the shortage

Residents were able to donate blood at the donation center in downtown Rockford and the center on Perryville. The RRVBC was established in 1952 and supplies blood to 13 area hospitals. Chief Operating Officer Heidi Ognibene says every drop counts because you never know who will need blood and when they will need it.

“I think our community cares, I just think sometimes people forget that we need blood and they go on with their daily routines and their lives and you know, they just... people have to remember that tragedy and unexpected illness and need for blood happens, who can’t plan for it.”

