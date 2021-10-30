Stellantis moves a number of employees out of state

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Back in October the Stellantis plant sent out a letter telling around 1100 employees that they could either transfer to another facility, quit or be fired.

The plant has been facing repeated shutdowns due to a microchip shortage. But due to the fact that it’s cheaper to manufacture in other states, the company is moving these workers to their factories in states like Michigan and Ohio. Stellantis was supposed to let employees know by October 22nd where they’d be transferred, seven days later the same employees are left in limbo, not knowing where they’re going.

“Just look at all the people who lost their jobs last week. no warning. No warning for unemployment cutoff. Nothing, no state assistance, nothing. "

“This is just uh, this is an American bust,” said Bobby and Dana Brasher, a couple who elected to transfer from Belvidere

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.