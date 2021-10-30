Advertisement

Saturday round one playoff football scores from across the Stateline

High school playoff football returns to the Stateline as the first round concludes Saturday
(WIFR)
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - High school playoff football returns to the Stateline as the first round concludes Saturday. Here are the scores and highlights from Saturday’s slate of games. The second round of the postseason continues next Friday.

CLASS 1A

FINAL: Lena-Winslow 54, Aurora-Christian 7

CLASS 2A

FINAL: Sterling Newman 33, Mercer County 24

CLASS 3A

FINAL: Du-Pec 44, Mendota 0 - 3A

CLASS 4A

FINAL: Stillman Valley 62, Hyde Park 14 - 4A

Dixon @ Chicago (Phillips) - 4:00

CLASS 5A

FINAL: Chicago (St. Patrick) 44, Sterling 14

Sycamore @ Evergreen Park - 5:00

CLASS 6A

Crystal Lake South @ Harlem - 7:00

CLASS 7A

FINAL: Hononegah 53, Plainfield East 29

8-MAN

FINAL: Amboy 52, Aquin 28

FINAL: Orangeville 48, Hiawatha 14

FINAL: Milledgeville 64, Bushnell-PC 8

FINAL: Polo 66, West Prairie 16

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
Man has two gunshot wounds after shooting in Rockford
The List: 2021 Trick-or-Treat times in the Stateline
They still don't know where they're going to be working
Stellantis moves a number of employees out of state
Have you seen Anthony Schollian?
Friends search for missing 35-year-old man in Rockford
After months of start-and-stop negotiations, Biden's overall package is now being eyed as at...
Joe Biden’s approval ratings are worse than every recent president -- except 1 -- at this stage

Latest News

Students got into the Halloween spirit on the Friday before the spooky holiday.
Football Frenzy - First Round Playoffs
Football Frenzy - First Round Playoffs
Former Chicago NHL draft pick Kyle Beach steps forward as first accuser in sexual assault...
Former IceHog Kyle Beach speaks out about alleged assault
Former Chicago NHL draft pick Kyle Beach steps forward as first accuser in sexual assault...
Former Rockford IceHog reveals he is ‘John Doe 1’ in Blackhawks’ sexual assault case