Saturday round one playoff football scores from across the Stateline
High school playoff football returns to the Stateline as the first round concludes Saturday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - High school playoff football returns to the Stateline as the first round concludes Saturday. Here are the scores and highlights from Saturday’s slate of games. The second round of the postseason continues next Friday.
CLASS 1A
FINAL: Lena-Winslow 54, Aurora-Christian 7
CLASS 2A
FINAL: Sterling Newman 33, Mercer County 24
CLASS 3A
FINAL: Du-Pec 44, Mendota 0 - 3A
CLASS 4A
FINAL: Stillman Valley 62, Hyde Park 14 - 4A
Dixon @ Chicago (Phillips) - 4:00
CLASS 5A
FINAL: Chicago (St. Patrick) 44, Sterling 14
Sycamore @ Evergreen Park - 5:00
CLASS 6A
Crystal Lake South @ Harlem - 7:00
CLASS 7A
FINAL: Hononegah 53, Plainfield East 29
8-MAN
FINAL: Amboy 52, Aquin 28
FINAL: Orangeville 48, Hiawatha 14
FINAL: Milledgeville 64, Bushnell-PC 8
FINAL: Polo 66, West Prairie 16
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.