Saturday round one playoff football scores from across the Stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - High school playoff football returns to the Stateline as the first round concludes Saturday. Here are the scores and highlights from Saturday’s slate of games. The second round of the postseason continues next Friday.

CLASS 1A

FINAL: Lena-Winslow 54, Aurora-Christian 7

CLASS 2A

FINAL: Sterling Newman 33, Mercer County 24

CLASS 3A

FINAL: Du-Pec 44, Mendota 0 - 3A

CLASS 4A

FINAL: Stillman Valley 62, Hyde Park 14 - 4A

Dixon @ Chicago (Phillips) - 4:00

CLASS 5A

FINAL: Chicago (St. Patrick) 44, Sterling 14

Sycamore @ Evergreen Park - 5:00

CLASS 6A

Crystal Lake South @ Harlem - 7:00

CLASS 7A

FINAL: Hononegah 53, Plainfield East 29

8-MAN

FINAL: Amboy 52, Aquin 28

FINAL: Orangeville 48, Hiawatha 14

FINAL: Milledgeville 64, Bushnell-PC 8

FINAL: Polo 66, West Prairie 16

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.