Rockford Police Department applications open Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’ve thought about joining the Rockford Police Department, now is the time to step up. Applications kick off on Monday, Nov. 1 for new recruits.

On Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., anyone is welcome to go to District No. 3 Headquarters to meet with a recruiting team. Officers will be available to answer any questions about the job, or the application process. Applications will be available on site to fill out.

