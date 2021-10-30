Advertisement

Rockford Police Department applications open Monday

Officers ready to answer questions at open application event, Monday.
Rockford Police applications open
Rockford Police applications open(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 30, 2021
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’ve thought about joining the Rockford Police Department, now is the time to step up. Applications kick off on Monday, Nov. 1 for new recruits.

On Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., anyone is welcome to go to District No. 3 Headquarters to meet with a recruiting team. Officers will be available to answer any questions about the job, or the application process. Applications will be available on site to fill out.

