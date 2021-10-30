Advertisement

Pecatonica barn burns down

Couples hear a knock on the door to find their barn engulfed in flames.
Pecatonica barn fire
Pecatonica barn fire(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Pecatonica Fire Protection District worked to put out a barn fire on the 8700 block of Brick School Road.

The owners of the barn who live on the property said they did not know there was a fire, until a neighbor knocked on their door to tell them. According to the owners, no animals or people were in the barn.

The entire structure was burned down by the time 23 News arrived around 4:15 p.m.

The owners are not sure if they will rebuild the barn.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
Man has two gunshot wounds after shooting in Rockford
The List: 2021 Trick-or-Treat times in the Stateline
They still don't know where they're going to be working
Stellantis moves a number of employees out of state
Have you seen Anthony Schollian?
Friends search for missing 35-year-old man in Rockford
After months of start-and-stop negotiations, Biden's overall package is now being eyed as at...
Joe Biden’s approval ratings are worse than every recent president -- except 1 -- at this stage

Latest News

Rockford Police applications open
Rockford Police Department applications open Monday
Police investigating shots fired in the 1300 block of Yonge Street
Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
Man has two gunshot wounds after shooting in Rockford
Northern lights forecast this weekend
Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 10/29/2021