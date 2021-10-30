Pecatonica barn burns down

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Pecatonica Fire Protection District worked to put out a barn fire on the 8700 block of Brick School Road.

The owners of the barn who live on the property said they did not know there was a fire, until a neighbor knocked on their door to tell them. According to the owners, no animals or people were in the barn.

The entire structure was burned down by the time 23 News arrived around 4:15 p.m.

The owners are not sure if they will rebuild the barn.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

