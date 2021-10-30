Man has two gunshot wounds after shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department says one man is suffering from two gunshot wounds after a shooting took place in the 900 block of N. Church Street.

At 9:17 p.m. Friday, police tweeted that a shooting investigation was underway asking the public to avoid the area.

A little less than an hour later, police updated this incident saying the man involved with gunshot wounds was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Shooting investigation in the 900 block of N Church. Please avoid area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) October 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.