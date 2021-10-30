Advertisement

Man has two gunshot wounds after shooting in Rockford

Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
Rockford police vehicle (FILE)(23 WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department says one man is suffering from two gunshot wounds after a shooting took place in the 900 block of N. Church Street.

At 9:17 p.m. Friday, police tweeted that a shooting investigation was underway asking the public to avoid the area.

A little less than an hour later, police updated this incident saying the man involved with gunshot wounds was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Have you seen Anthony Schollian?
Friends search for missing 35-year-old man in Rockford
After months of start-and-stop negotiations, Biden's overall package is now being eyed as at...
Joe Biden’s approval ratings are worse than every recent president -- except 1 -- at this stage
Prime coming soon to Rockford's east side
Prime opening soon in former Five Forks Market space on Rockford’s east side
Illinois Democrats introduce plan to amend Health Care Right of Conscience Act
Illinois House Democrats approve COVID-19 clarification to Health Care Right of Conscience Act
Robberies on Charles Street
Multiple Break-Ins on Charles St. attributed to the same man

Latest News

Police investigating shots fired in the 1300 block of Yonge Street
Vein Drain Blood Drive
Vein Drain Blood Drive Occurs on Perryville road
They still don't know where they're going to be working
Stellantis moves a number of employees out of state
Northern lights forecast this weekend
Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 10/29/2021