Advertisement

Football Frenzy - First Round Playoffs

By Joe Olmo
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time since November 29, 2019, high school playoff football returns to the Stateline. Here are the scores and highlights from Friday’s slate of games. The first round of the postseason continues on Saturday.

CLASS 1A

FINAL: Forreston 22, Galena 14

CLASS 3A

FINAL: Byron 58, Catalyst-Maria 0

FINAL: Princeton 47, North Boone 14

CLASS 4A

FINAL: Genoa-Kingston 59, Bogan 0

CLASS 5A

FINAL: Boylan 41, Brooks 8

FINAL: Rochelle 36, Payton 3

CLASS 6A

FINAL: Cary-Grove 41, East 8

FINAL: Grayslake Central 27, Belvidere North 22

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Have you seen Anthony Schollian?
Friends search for missing 35-year-old man in Rockford
After months of start-and-stop negotiations, Biden's overall package is now being eyed as at...
Joe Biden’s approval ratings are worse than every recent president -- except 1 -- at this stage
Prime coming soon to Rockford's east side
Prime opening soon in former Five Forks Market space on Rockford’s east side
Illinois Democrats introduce plan to amend Health Care Right of Conscience Act
Illinois House Democrats approve COVID-19 clarification to Health Care Right of Conscience Act
Robberies on Charles Street
Multiple Break-Ins on Charles St. attributed to the same man

Latest News

Students got into the Halloween spirit on the Friday before the spooky holiday.
Football Frenzy - First Round Playoffs
Former Chicago NHL draft pick Kyle Beach steps forward as first accuser in sexual assault...
Former IceHog Kyle Beach speaks out about alleged assault
Former Chicago NHL draft pick Kyle Beach steps forward as first accuser in sexual assault...
Former Rockford IceHog reveals he is ‘John Doe 1’ in Blackhawks’ sexual assault case
Winnebago defeats rival Byron in three sets in the Class 2A Regional semifinals at Byron.
Winnebago, Guilford girls volleyball advance to regional finals