Football Frenzy - First Round Playoffs
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time since November 29, 2019, high school playoff football returns to the Stateline. Here are the scores and highlights from Friday’s slate of games. The first round of the postseason continues on Saturday.
CLASS 1A
FINAL: Forreston 22, Galena 14
CLASS 3A
FINAL: Byron 58, Catalyst-Maria 0
FINAL: Princeton 47, North Boone 14
CLASS 4A
FINAL: Genoa-Kingston 59, Bogan 0
CLASS 5A
FINAL: Boylan 41, Brooks 8
FINAL: Rochelle 36, Payton 3
CLASS 6A
FINAL: Cary-Grove 41, East 8
FINAL: Grayslake Central 27, Belvidere North 22
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.