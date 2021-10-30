Football Frenzy - First Round Playoffs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time since November 29, 2019, high school playoff football returns to the Stateline. Here are the scores and highlights from Friday’s slate of games. The first round of the postseason continues on Saturday.

CLASS 1A

FINAL: Forreston 22, Galena 14

CLASS 3A

FINAL: Byron 58, Catalyst-Maria 0

FINAL: Princeton 47, North Boone 14

CLASS 4A

FINAL: Genoa-Kingston 59, Bogan 0

CLASS 5A

FINAL: Boylan 41, Brooks 8

FINAL: Rochelle 36, Payton 3

CLASS 6A

FINAL: Cary-Grove 41, East 8

FINAL: Grayslake Central 27, Belvidere North 22

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.