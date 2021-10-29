When erratic teen behavior means something more

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Teenagers can be volatile and moody, but mental health experts say there are specific signs that separate “typical adolescent behavior” from something potentially more serious.

Mental health challenges are a serious and growing problem for teens, especially now with constant routine changes brought on by the pandemic. While trying to navigate self-discovery, Rosecrance mental health experts say it’s natural for teens to act out, but parents should watch for sudden behavior changes in a short time. It could indicate something more serious is going on.

“Some individuals may need different levels of space and time. So they may not be ready at that moment, but by just letting them know, hey, I understand, validating them, having empathy, they may come to you a couple of hours later, a day later, and be really willing to talk,” Rosecrance Clinical Director Jason Relle says.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.