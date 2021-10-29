Advertisement

Rep. Adam Kinzinger will not seek re-election in 2022

The military veteran became one of a handful of Republicans who voted to impeach the former president on the charge on inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, a critic of Donald Trump who is one of two Republicans on the panel investigating the deadly Capitol attack, announced Friday he would not seek reelection next year.

The military veteran, who won a long-shot suburban congressional district a decade ago, became one of a handful of Republicans who voted to impeach the former president on the charge on inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

He joins a small but growing list of Republican Trump critics in Congress deciding to bow out.

Rep. Kinzinger released the following video message on the next chapter.

