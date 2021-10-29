Advertisement

Rapper Fetty Wap arrested on federal drug charges in NYC

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2019 file photo Fetty Wap arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the...
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2019 file photo Fetty Wap arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on in Newark, N.J. The rapper has been arrested in New York on federal drug charges, an FBI spokesperson said Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The rapper Fetty Wap has been arrested in New York City on federal drug charges, an FBI spokesperson said Friday.

The rapper, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, was arrested Thursday at Citi Field, where the three-day Rolling Loud hip-hop music festival is taking place, FBI spokesperson Amy Thoreson said.

Details of the charges against Maxwell were not immediately released. He was expected to be arraigned on the charges later Friday.

A phone message seeking comment was left with an attorney who has represented Maxwell.

Maxwell, 30, rose to prominence after his debut single “Trap Queen” reached No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in May 2015.

He has had other brushes with the law, including a 2019 arrest in Las Vegas for allegedly assaulting three employees at a hotel-casino. He was previously arrested in November 2017 and charged with DUI after police say he was drag racing on a New York City highway.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Have you seen Anthony Schollian?
Friends search for missing 35-year-old man in Rockford
Prime coming soon to Rockford's east side
Prime opening soon in former Five Forks Market space on Rockford’s east side
Robberies on Charles Street
Multiple Break-Ins on Charles St. attributed to the same man
After months of start-and-stop negotiations, Biden's overall package is now being eyed as at...
Joe Biden’s approval ratings are worse than every recent president -- except 1 -- at this stage
Illinois Democrats introduce plan to amend Health Care Right of Conscience Act
Illinois House Democrats approve COVID-19 clarification to Health Care Right of Conscience Act

Latest News

Workers clean oil from the sand south of the pier in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5,...
California oil spill: Surfing, swimming OK but fishing out
A witness said John Marion Grant had violent convulsions and vomiting after receiving the...
Man executed in Oklahoma has convulsions, vomits after lethal injection
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived at the Vatican on Friday and met with...
Biden’s Vatican meeting with Pope Francis runs into overtime
In this Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, photograph, a sign for potential hires stands outside the door...
Wages jump by the most on records dating back 20 years