RAISE program at Rock Valley College sees approval
The program offers more inclusive learning environment for its students
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock Valley College takes another step forward in offering a more inclusive learning environment for its students.
University leaders say the U.S. Department of Education approved a program today that allows intellectually disabled students to earn legitimate college credits and participate in internships related to their career paths.
“It’s just a great opportunity for high school kids, private pay families, individuals who would not be successful in a regular college class, to have the college -- the post-secondary experience as much like their peers as we can make it,” Program Coordinator Maryanne Ax says.
