Advertisement

McDonald’s McRib is back to celebrate its 40th anniversary

McDonald's is bringing back the McRib for a limited time.
McDonald's is bringing back the McRib for a limited time.
By CNN
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - McDonald’s popular McRib sandwich is returning to the menu on Monday.

The barbecue sauce-covered boneless pork patty is served with onions and pickles inside of a hoagie-style bun.

It first debuted in Kansas City, Kansas in 1981, making this its 40th anniversary.

McDonald’s says it has received thousands of emails from customers about how much they love the McRib.

The sandwich is only being offered for a limited time at participating locations, officially starting Monday.

But unofficially, some McDonald’s locations have reportedly brought it back early.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Have you seen Anthony Schollian?
Friends search for missing 35-year-old man in Rockford
Prime coming soon to Rockford's east side
Prime opening soon in former Five Forks Market space on Rockford’s east side
Robberies on Charles Street
Multiple Break-Ins on Charles St. attributed to the same man
After months of start-and-stop negotiations, Biden's overall package is now being eyed as at...
Joe Biden’s approval ratings are worse than every recent president -- except 1 -- at this stage
Illinois Democrats introduce plan to amend Health Care Right of Conscience Act
Illinois House Democrats approve COVID-19 clarification to Health Care Right of Conscience Act

Latest News

President Joe Biden participates in a CNN town hall at the Baltimore Center Stage Pearlstone...
Biden’s Vatican meeting with Pope Francis runs into overtime
President Biden and first lady arrive at the Vatican
President Biden and first lady arrive at the Vatican
RAISE program at Rock Valley College sees approval
RAISE program at Rock Valley College sees approval
When erratic teen behavior means something more
When erratic teen behavior means something more