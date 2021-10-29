Halloween weekend calls for quiet conditions, slight chance to see the Northern Lights

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Are you tired of the rainy and cloudy pattern we’ve been in lately? Luckily as October 2021 comes to a close this weekend, we’ll see the sunshine return once again to our skies along with comfortable temperatures overall. Perfect timing for Halloween on Sunday also comes for a small chance parts of the Stateline and the Midwest could see Aurora Borealis, or the Northern Lights possibly.

Besides a hit-or-miss shower early Friday night, things will improve as we go into the weekend. Dry conditions are expected with temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees for Saturday with clearing skies and a few peeks of sun later in the day. Halloween on Sunday calls for widespread sunshine with highs in the 50s before evening temperatures for trick-or-treating gets into the 40s. Luckily, no snow or downright chilly temperatures this year!

Just remember, only two years ago did we set the record for the snowiest Halloween ever in Rockford. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Temperatures Sunday evening are expected in the lower to mid 40s for trick-or-treating around the Stateline. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

In addition to Halloween on Sunday, a large solar flare erupted on Thursday and is forecast to reach Earth on Saturday. Because of this, there would be a strong geomagnetic storm in our skies and cause the Aurora Borealis, or the Northern Lights to be visible across parts of the United States.

This does include the Stateline and especially areas north. Clearing skies are in the forecast by Saturday night but we need mainly clear skies in order for the lights to have any chance of being seen. Should our skies clear enough Saturday evening before midnight, that timeframe will be best to have a chance of seeing the Northern Lights.

Saturday night, it's possible away from the city lights and north, you could see some of the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights). (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

NOAA issued a G3 (strong) geomagnetic storm watch for Saturday and Sunday ahead of the flare heading to Earth. The scale runs from G0 (weak) to GR (extreme) when it comes to geomagnetic storms. If you want a chance of seeing the Northern Lights, the further north you go the better and you have to be away from city lights. This will be for Saturday evening and it’s not a guarantee this will happen but the chances are indeed higher! Perfect timing for Halloween I’d say.

The lower (G) value, the more concentrated Geomagnetic storm you will see. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

November 2021 will open on a chilly note with temperatures Monday struggling to hit 50 degrees. In fact, most of November’s opening week has high temperatures mainly in the 40s with overnight temperatures each night getting below freezing. One thing that will be missing is the rainfall as each day next week starting Monday calls for widespread sunshine for the most part.

The pattern trend cooler next week when we could see more widespread sub-freezing low temperatures at night. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Expect November 2021 to start on a cooler-than-average note. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Have a great Halloween weekend everyone and stay safe!

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.