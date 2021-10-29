Former IceHog Kyle Beach speaks out about alleged assault

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Former Rockford IceHog Kyle Beach steps forward hoping to encourage other survivors to reach out for help.

Those who work with sexual assault victims say there is a fear of negative attention that causes survivors to not repeat the crimes. So they often carry guilt with them through the years.

Beach currently plays professional hockey in Germany. He previously played for the IceHogs and the Chicago Blackhawks about ten years ago. It was during this time when someone filed a lawsuit against the team for allegedly ignoring allegations of sexual assault by a video coach for the team. A second complaint involving that video coach was filed a few years later.

Beach recently spoke out saying he is the survivor of that first assault. Retired Winnebago County Judge Rosemary Collins says, “It breaks my heart to see how many people are out there and I’m really really proud of this young man for coming forward. It’s hard for men and boys to come forward with this and I think that’s going to help other survivors and other people who may not know what to do if this has happened to them in the past.”

Collins says she saw numerous cases like these in her 30 years on the bench in Winnebago County and feels for the survivors, especially for the men. Brad Aldrich is the video coach accused and he pleaded guilty to fourth degree criminal sexual assault involving a person from Houghton High School in Michigan.

If you or anyone you know needs to talk to someone about sexual assault crimes, please reach out to the Rockford Sexual Assault Counseling Center or other therapists in the region.

