ComEd’s Give-A-Ray program provides income-eligible residents with free solar energy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford area residents with low and moderate incomes have the chance to enroll in a free solar energy program.

It’s part of the give-a-ray solar program, a project which gives customers free solar energy that can help them save hundreds of dollars annually. Program representatives were at city hall to talk to residents about the program and answer any questions they have. Organizers hope to get at least 500 income-eligible customers enrolled. Residents who were unable to attend can still enroll in the program by going to ComEd’s website or by giving them a call to find out if they are income-eligible.

“These are customers that are often preyed upon by others to take advantage of ... We felt like it’s very important for us to be here in person as opposed to just using mailers and letters to the customers,” ComEd Vice President of Strategy and Energy Policy Scott Vogt says.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.