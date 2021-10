ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rain today and tonight with temperatures ranging from the upper 40′s to middle 50′s East North East winds will pick up 10 - 20 MPH Gusting to 25 MPH. Scattered showers tomorrow that should wrap up by late afternoon. We could see .50″ to 1.50″ of rain when this is all said and done. Beautiful for the weekend and much cooler next week.

