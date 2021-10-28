Advertisement

Trump plans to attend World Series game in Atlanta

FILE - In this July 24, 2021, file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
FILE - In this July 24, 2021, file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses while speaking to supporters at a Turning Point Action gathering in Phoenix.(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump plans to attend Game 4 of the World Series in Atlanta on Saturday, according to a person close to Trump.

The Atlanta Braves are playing the Houston Astros for the championship.

Braves CEO Terry McGuirk told USA Today on Wednesday that Trump called the organization and asked to go to a World Series game.

The Braves are set to give Trump his own suite at Truist Park. He will not be sitting with any team or Major League Baseball officials.

The former president attended Game 5 of the 2019 World Series in Washington D.C. when the Nationals hosted the Astros.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Carly's fights to keep doors open
Miss Carly’s fights to keep doors open
Have you seen Anthony Schollian?
Friends search for missing 35-year-old man in Rockford
Prime coming soon to Rockford's east side
Prime opening soon in former Five Forks Market space on Rockford’s east side
Robberies on Charles Street
Multiple Break-Ins on Charles St. attributed to the same man
Former Chicago NHL draft pick Kyle Beach steps forward as first accuser in sexual assault...
Former Rockford IceHog reveals he is ‘John Doe 1’ in Blackhawks’ sexual assault case

Latest News

President Biden pitched a scaled-back version of his climate and economic package directly to...
Biden pitches plans, party unit to Dems
Coulter, who Robinson never met, is charged with murder, accused of beating 8-year-old Kendrick...
Family member speaks out about children found abandoned with brother’s remains
Coulter, who Robinson never met, is charged with murder, accused of beating 8-year-old Kendrick...
Family member speaks out about children found abandoned with another child’s remains
Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, left, is escorted for a traditional investiture ceremony...
US Supreme Court lifts stays; Oklahoma to execute man
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Facebook changes company name to Meta to emphasize ‘metaverse’ vision