Taco Betty’s stopping service Oct. 30

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tacos and margaritas on the roof top won’t be available much longer after popular downtown Rockford restaurant Taco Betty’s posted to its Facebook page Wednesday, they’ll stop serving customers Oct. 30.

After talking with many restaurant owners, it’s clear most are shocked to hear the taco hot spot will stop service on the 30th. They hope something new can fill the space of the historic building.

“Things have been changing around, food prices have been going up, other things have changed, the clientele has changed a little bit,” said Ross Terry, owner of Lima Mar.

Wednesday afternoon, downtown Mexican restaurant Taco Betty’s announced they’ll stop service Oct. 30, only adding that something new is in the works.

We come to you all today to announce our last day of service for Taco Betty’s will be this upcoming Saturday, 10/30/21.... Posted by Taco Betty's on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

“It’s gonna make kind of like a little dead zone in the downtown area where we really need to boost our business and our local economy,” Terry said.

Ross Terry owns Lima Mar, just across the street from Taco Betty’s. While he’s sad to see a downtown staple disappear, he encourages residents to still support local.

“Go out and enjoy their favorite restaurants, support their local businesses as much as possible even still we’re still suffering from pandemic issues from last year so this is carrying on, it’s gonna take a few years for all of us businesses to reestablish ourselves,” Terry said.

While some restaurants close on one side of town, on the other side of the forest city, one restaurant is just getting ready to open its doors.

“We’re super excited just to bring a new array of flavors, there’s nobody doing Italian steak house in town anymore and so we just felt like it was a nitch in the market that needed to be filled.”

Whether restaurants are coming or going, Terry is optimistic to see what the future holds.

“I really hope that this local area, our downtown area becomes more of a destination point, more businesses fill this void as Taco Betty’s and Carlyle’s and all these others go out, others replace it and we keep building on our local economics.”

Other residents in town say they’re sad to see Taco Betty’s go and they hope something new will fill the building because they’ll miss those Taco Betty’s roof top views.

For now, Taco Betty’s has said on its Facebook page, they’re working hard on a new vision and they look forward to serving the community again very soon.

