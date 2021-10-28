Stroll on State Returns to in person this year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stroll On State returns on Saturday November 27th so mark your calendars. The City of Rockford hopes you’ll be present this year for a variety of events including free ice skating at the BMO Harris Bank Center, fireworks, three Christmas tree lightings, and of course, the Stroll parade. Local leaders are taking extra health and safety precautions this year due to the pandemic. There will be three separate Christmas tree lightings in three different locations in an attempt to keep people spread out. Those will occur at 5,6, and 7, with the big tree being lit at Davis Park at 6.

“The footprint for stroll on state is expanding. So we do want to be able to spread people out a little bit more. And so one of the primary areas you’ll see that happening is Davis Park, Rockford’s downtown city park, is going to be fully incorporated into the festival this year,” said RACVB President John Groh.

Santa will also be spread out over multiple locations this year to prevent crowding. Because he has magical powers he has the ability to be in more than one place at a time. He will also be parading around Rockford in a fire truck on three Saturdays throughout December, spreading holiday cheer for all to hear.

