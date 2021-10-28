Advertisement

Solar wing jammed on NASA spacecraft chasing asteroids

This Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 file photo shows NASA's Lucy spacecraft with its housing at the...
This Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 file photo shows NASA's Lucy spacecraft with its housing at the AstroTech facility in Titusville, Fla. It will be first space mission to explore a diverse population of small bodies known as the Jupiter Trojan asteroids.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA is debating whether to try to fix a jammed solar panel on its newly launched Lucy spacecraft, en route to explore an unprecedented number of asteroids.

The problem cropped up shortly after the spacecraft’s Oct. 16 liftoff on a 12-year journey.

After measuring the electric current this week, NASA reported Wednesday that one of Lucy’s two giant, circular solar panels is only between 75% and 95% extended. A lanyard is holding it in place.

Any attempt at reopening the wing — which is 24 feet in diameter (7 meters) — would not occur before mid-November.

So far, the problem has not affected Lucy’s outbound flight, so there’s no rush to figure out the next step, according to NASA. Everything else on the spacecraft is working properly.

The nearly $1 billion mission seeks to explore seven so-called Trojan asteroids that share Jupiter’s orbit around the sun and another space rock closer to home. Lucy should swoop within 600 miles (965 kilometers) of each target.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Carly's fights to keep doors open
Miss Carly’s fights to keep doors open
Have you seen Anthony Schollian?
Friends search for missing 35-year-old man in Rockford
Prime coming soon to Rockford's east side
Prime opening soon in former Five Forks Market space on Rockford’s east side
A garbage truck catches fire under a train track bridge near 15th and Broadway in Rockford.
Garbage truck catches fire, driver gets out safe in Rockford
Former Chicago NHL draft pick Kyle Beach steps forward as first accuser in sexual assault...
Former Rockford IceHog reveals he is ‘John Doe 1’ in Blackhawks’ sexual assault case

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden bound for global summits as domestic agenda in limbo
FILE - This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
LIVE: Biden pitches $1.75T plan, trying to unite Democrats
Starbucks said it is raising its U.S. employees’ pay and making other changes to improve...
Starbucks will boost pay to an average of $17 an hour
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
How it happened: Inside movie set where Baldwin’s gun fired