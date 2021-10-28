Rain to wind down Friday, winds to ramp up
Improvements likely by the weekend ahead of significant cool snap next week
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the second time in less than a week, a powerhouse storm system has brought the area a widespread soaking rain.
This strong area of low pressure is intensifying Thursday evening. As it does so, it will continue to spread more rain into the area overnight into early Friday. And not only that, our wind is to ramp up as well.
Steady rain will continue through the evening hours, but once we reach the midnight hour and the hours that follow, the activity should become more scattered.
We won’t lose the clouds in any way shape or form on Friday. They are to dominate from start to finish, and an occasional shower is going to be a possibility just about all day long. The moral of the story, though, is that there will be rain free hours and that the dry hours are likely to outnumber the wet ones.
For the most part, we should be able to shut off the spigot by the time we head out for the high school football games on Friday evening, but it will be far from a cakewalk.
That’s because the wind will remain a major factor, and a cold wind it will be coming straight out of the north out of Canada. Wind gusts of 30 miles per hour are possible during the afternoon, and 25 to 30 mile per hour wind gusts are likely here during the evening hours as well.
As of 6:00pm Thursday, October has climbed to the 15th wettest on record in Rockford, and in all likelihood, we’ll climb another rung or two on the list before the system departs once and for all.
Saturday will feature clouds early on in the day, but there will be holes poked into the cloud cover by the time we reach the afternoon hours. And come late afternoon our sky may very well turn out to be mostly sunny.
That will pave the way for what shapes up to be a very very pleasant Halloween, which will feature wall to wall sunshine and seasonable temperatures.
But, as we turn our attention to the opening days of November, we expect a big chill to govern the weather headlines. High temperatures are likely to be in the 40s all week long with low temperatures in the 20s.
Frost is certain on multiple occasions next week, and a hard freeze also appears nearly certain, also potentially on multiple occasions. That’s to officially bring to an end the growing season. The silver lining? It will also, at long last kill off any remaining pollen in the air and any bugs that still reside outdoors.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.