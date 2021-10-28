Advertisement

No evidence of child abuse or other crimes at Beloit intermediate school, police say

(NBC15)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - City of Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles says the department finds no evidence of child above or any other crimes occurring at McNeel Intermediate School.

Despite some initial reports saying an 8th grader at the school was allegedly duct-taped by a teacher, the police department interviewed the two teachers and all of the students present at the time. During that investigation, it was determined there were no violations of local ordinances or state law.

Police say the reporting party provided multiple inconsistencies in the information that was provided to police and to the media. Due to this misinformation, threats have been made against teachers and administrators at the school.

Those threats will continue being investigated by the City of Beloit Police Department and the School District of Beloit.

