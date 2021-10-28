Best cities for vampires: Rockford ranks in the top 20%

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With Halloween coming up on Sunday, a new study ranks 2021′s Best Cities for Vampires and where the Forest City ranks is something Rockford residents could sink their teeth into.

Out of the top-200 cities, Rockford ranks 32nd. Naperville was named the best city for vampires, followed by Pittsburgh in 2nd and Chicago in 3rd. Other Illinois cities to make the list include Aurora in 7th and Joliet in 29th. Among the worst cities for vampires are Enterprise, Nevada, Sunrise Manor, Nevada and Tempe, Arizona in 200th.

The study took several factors into consideration, including the number of blood centers and basements on the market. Despite the rankings, the study also points out the dire need for blood donations across the U.S. While it’s bad news for vampires, those eligible to donate blood can do so at area blood centers.

Those in the Rockford area can donate blood at any of the Rock River Valley Blood Centers or at the Vein Drain Blood Drive on Friday, Oct. 30.

