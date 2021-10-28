Animal shelter looks to make more room in filling facility

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An abundance of furry friends leaves little vacancy at Winnebago County Animal Services. Recently, around 20 dogs and 70 cats patiently wait to be adopted on any given day.”

“There has been an influx of cats and dogs coming in to our facility, mostly strays,” says Shelter Operations Coordinator DeShawn Christiansen.

“We’re struggling a little bit to make sure that we get all the animals homes as quickly and safely as possible,” adds Adoption/Volunteer Program Coordinator Amber Pinnon.

Shelter workers aren’t sure of the reason behind the strays, but believe COVID-19 could be partially responsible for pets surrendered by their owners.

“When the shutdown happened, we did see a high increase in people interested in adopting and fostering, volunteering even,” says Pinnon. “After the COVID restrictions kind of let up a little bit, we saw a little bit more of the die-down period. But usually that also coincides with less intake. And that’s just not been the case unfortunately these past few months.”

Christiansen echoed the sentiment saying, “I have seen in quite a few cases where people are citing that they don’t have enough time or they had unrealistic expectations. So I think some of that could be people taking on animals during COVID, and now they’re going back to work, they just don’t have the time.”

A staffing shortage at the shelter adds to the problem.

“It definitely does feel like we’re scrambling. We are kind of experiencing a little bit of the labor shortage that I think veterinary clinics and businesses are experiencing nationwide,” said Pinnon of the added obstacle.

