$10 million women’s baseball museum in Rockford one step closer to reality

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the sale of one acre of land at Beyer Stadium Park on 15th Avenue to the International Women’s Baseball Center.

This will cost the park district $25,000 for the construction of the museum. The park district will then lease the remaining three acres of the park to the IWBC. “The educational center will preserve and protect the long history of girl and women in all aspects of baseball internationally, and of course there’ll be a nod or two to the Rockford Peaches,” IWBC President Kat Williams says.

The IWBC also has plans to build an activity center with meeting rooms, batting cages and spaces for indoor soccer and volleyball. This will come on donated land along Seminary Street near the park. This holds close to home for people working on the IWBC.

Alan Brown of the IWBC says, “Sports really was a life-changing activity for me. I was a farm boy in southern Illinois and I just want every kid to have the opportunity I did. I was able to become a teacher, principal and superintendent and I wouldn’t have done that if it wasn’t for sports.”

The new agreement also says the IWBC will work towards having the historic ticket booth and limestone steps at Beyer Stadium Park being added to the National Registry of Historic Places.

“Watch out Rockford, it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Williams says.

