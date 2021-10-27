Advertisement

Winnebago, Guilford girls volleyball advance to regional finals

By Joe Olmo
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WIFR) - Once the playoffs start, it doesn’t matter what you did in the regular season. Winnebago proved that to be true when the 7-seed Indians knocked off 3-seed Byron in three sets in the Class 2A regional semifinals Tuesday night.

The Tigers were able to get out in front, winning the first set 25-23. But the Indians weren’t ready to go home. Winnebago built a 19-12 lead in the second set before Byron came roaring back to tie the set at 21-21. However, a couple misfires and a big kill by Bago senior Hannah Logan sent the match to a third set.

That’s when Winnebago took control of the match for good. The Indians opened the set on a 12-3 run. The Tigers would get within five, but couldn’t quite catch Bago.

This was the fourth time the two rivals faced each other on the volleyball court this year, with Byron winning the first two and Winnebago coming out on top in the last two.

In Class 4A, Guilford took care of business in its 8-9 match-up against DeKalb, winning in straight sets 25-12, 25-16. The Vikings will take on NIC-10 rival Hononegah in the regional final on Thursday at Harlem after the Indians defeated the host Huskies 25-11, 25-21.

In other scores involving area teams, Jefferson and Auburn each lost in the Class 4A semifinals, while in 3A, Boylan’s season comes to an end at home. The Titans lost in three sets to Woodstock North. Belvidere North cruised past Woodstock in straight sets. In Class 1A, Durand and Stockton each won in straight sets at Galena, while Dakota and Lena-Winslow cruised in their regional quarterfinal match-ups in Lena.

