Week’s second powerful storm system to arrive Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While things have been rather pleasant in the weather department here the past few days, things are about to take a rather dramatic turn for the more active, as a dynamic storm system takes aim on the region.

It all gets going Thursday and will likely take us through the end of the workweek.

The radar picture shows a very elaborate storm system that’s bringing rain in uninterrupted form, from as far north as Winnipeg, Manitoba to as far south as the Gulf of Mexico. That just gives you an impression of the sheer scope of the size of this storm.

We’ve already started to see cloudiness work into our area here as early as late Wednesday afternoon. Thicker clouds are to arrive overnight, but the expectation is that we will stay dry through the overnight hours.

Showers may sneak in as early as six or seven o’clock in the morning, especially in southwestern most portions of the area.

As the morning progresses, showers are likely to become a bit more numerous and more widespread.

By the afternoon, we expect there to be far more wet hours than dry hours. Occasional downpours are going to be a reasonable possibility during the afternoon, evening and even the overnight hours, although at this point in time, severe weather is not a concern. In fact, according to the Storm Prediction Center, thunder is not even likely to be a concern for us at any point during the storm’s lifespan.

The bigger concerns will be the potential for some rather heavy rainfall, as computer forecast models are indicating anywhere between a half inch and an inch and a quarter could come out of this. On average, about three quarters of an inch will be likely with the storm, with most of it to come through Thursday night.

Showers are to become much more scattered in coverage and lighter in intensity as we go throughout our Friday. Most, if not all of the activity is likely to be done by about midday or very shortly thereafter, although a few sprinkles may linger through the afternoon hours.

The bigger story Friday will be the return of wind. Wind gusts of up to 30 miles per hour are a decent possibility come midday Friday. And, even though the precipitation for the most part will be behind us by Friday evening, gusty northerly winds will remain a factor gusting at over 25 miles per hour, which could make for a rather blustery night for the evening’s playoff football games.

