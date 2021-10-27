Two-vehicle accident leads to extrication, no injuries reported

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - All individuals in a two-vehicle accident on Rockford’s southeast side Wednesday morning are reported safe with no injuries.

Rockford police officers responded to the intersection of 11th St. and 23rd Ave around 11:00 a.m. First responders found one vehicle tipped onto its side and another vehicle with part of the front frame taken off.

The driver in the vehicle that was tipped onto its side says she was able to get out of the vehicle on her own and her two kids had to be helped out of the vehicle. She says we was on 23rd Ave. heading south on 11th Ave. when the vehicle was t-boned.

The driver and only person in the other vehicle says he was heading north on 11th Ave. and knows the other driver didn’t stop at the stop sign of the T-intersection.

The exact cause of the crash is unknown. WIFR will provide more updates as they arise.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.