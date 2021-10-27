Advertisement

Two-vehicle accident leads to extrication, no injuries reported

First responders found one vehicle tipped onto its side
Two-vehicle accident leads to extrication, no injuries reported
Two-vehicle accident leads to extrication, no injuries reported(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - All individuals in a two-vehicle accident on Rockford’s southeast side Wednesday morning are reported safe with no injuries.

Rockford police officers responded to the intersection of 11th St. and 23rd Ave around 11:00 a.m. First responders found one vehicle tipped onto its side and another vehicle with part of the front frame taken off.

The driver in the vehicle that was tipped onto its side says she was able to get out of the vehicle on her own and her two kids had to be helped out of the vehicle. She says we was on 23rd Ave. heading south on 11th Ave. when the vehicle was t-boned.

The driver and only person in the other vehicle says he was heading north on 11th Ave. and knows the other driver didn’t stop at the stop sign of the T-intersection.

The exact cause of the crash is unknown. WIFR will provide more updates as they arise.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Carly's fights to keep doors open
Miss Carly’s fights to keep doors open
Hatley’s Pub vandalized, suspects caught on camera
Hatley’s Pub vandalized, suspects caught on camera
A garbage truck catches fire under a train track bridge near 15th and Broadway in Rockford.
Garbage truck catches fire, driver gets out safe in Rockford
Benigno Ortiz
Man sentenced for sexually assaulting child in Loves Park
Janesville man arrested on supposed sixth OWI
Janesville man arrested on supposed sixth OWI

Latest News

Last day of service will be October 30th
Last day of service for Taco Betty’s approaches
Preliminary injunction requested to temporarily halt Rockford Airport construction and save...
Advocates announce litigation to challenge Bell Bowl Prairie demolition
There is a large police presence near the John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan.
UAW member hit, killed by car near John Deere picket line
Claybron faces life in prison and a fine of $2.25 million.
Robber found guilty of 2015 crime spree