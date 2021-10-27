Study shows alarming increase in Illinois residents without medical coverage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the middle of a pandemic seems like the most important time to have health coverage, a recent study shows more Illinois residents are going without.

“We can look in what’s called the household poll surveys. We’ve been able to go through and essentially figure out what percentage of people in each state weren’t insured,” says Nick VinZant, QuoteWizard Senior Research Analyst.

Vinzant says the drop in Illinois is directly related to employers and private companies.

“Most people, around 80% in Illinois, have health insurance because of their employer. What we found is when the pandemic hit, a lot of people lost their jobs,” he added. “When they lost their jobs, they lost their health insurance. People have started to get back into the workforce and they’ve started to get health insurance again. In Illinois though, that has not been the case.”

Local facilities that provide free healthcare can attest to this, so can public insurance organizations who are left to pick up the slack.

Get Covered Illinois, a public agency, says its programs saw an 18% increase in enrollment as residents lost their private care.

“A lot of people come to us without,” says Rockford Rescue Mission’s Teresa Reeverts. “And they need emergency care. It does concern me when people say this is the great era of resignation. Well, along with that goes your health insurance. It could really get to be quite a drain on those of us who are in this kind of service field.”

