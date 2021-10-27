Second dose of healthy rain nearly certain later this week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline was treated to major improvements in the weather department, as sunshine made a triumphant return across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

Unfortunately, these improvements are only likely to be temporary. We’ve got our eyes squarely focused on what looks to be another dynamic storm system that is likely to bring us another round of wind driven rain here for the second time in less than a week.

In the short term, however, we’re likely to remain quiet. Clouds will begin to gather after a rather sunny start to our Wednesday, and we will turn mostly cloudy by the time the afternoon rolls around. That said, the expectation is that we will remain dry during the daytime hours.

There'll be at least some sunshine on Wednesday, though clouds will be on the move inward in the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

In fact the evening hours also appear to be dry as well. Showers don’t appear likely to arrive until well after midnight Wednesday night into the opening stages of Thursday morning.

Rain's likely to begin well after midnight Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once the rain does begin, though, it will likely become more widespread and heavier as we progress throughout the day Thursday. In fact there could be very well be a period during which there could be wind-driven downpours across most if not all of the area.

A steadier rain is likely to be falling by midday and thereafter. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers will continue for most, if not all of our Thursday night and quite likely will extend into the opening stages of our Friday.

Rain should become a bit more scattered on Thursday evening, but it'll be far from finished. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Friday, we’ll start to see the showers becoming less widespread and more scattered by mid to late morning.

Rain should begin to wind down from mid to late morning Friday onward. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Good news is for high school football fans with playoff interests on Friday night! Conditions look to be dry by the time game time rolls around.

Rain should be out of here in time for Friday night's football games. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Overall, the system could be another healthy rainfall producer with anywhere between a third of an inch and three quarters of an inch advertised by most of our models. On average, the computer forecast models generate about six tenths of an inch of rain, which will continue a very soggy trend for the month of October.

Another healthy dose of rain appears to be a good bet here. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s been a month that has produced more rainfall than in the past. Two and a half months combined. 4.86 inches of rain has come down in October. Meantime from mid July through the end of September, just shy of four and a half inches of rain. As things stand now this is the 17th wettest October on record and we will likely climb the ranks just a few more rungs.

There's been more rain in October than in the previous two and a half months! (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

For those with games to play in or attend Saturday, the news is even better! Sunshine’s expected to return on Saturday along with temperatures in the lower to perhaps middle 60s. Sunday will bring just slightly cooler temperatures but more sunshine as we conclude the month of October on Halloween. Trick or treat temperatures should be in the lower 50s.

Looking forward into November’s opening days, it looks like a real chill may be ahead of us. Below normal to much below normal temperatures are likely for the first five days of the month with high temperatures not even likely to get out of the 40s on one or more than one occasion.

All signs point to a chilly start to November with temperatures well below normal. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

