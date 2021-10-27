Advertisement

Rockford police department hosts ‘Carve with a Cop’

First responders say it’s a way for them to foster a connection with area kids
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the leaves starting to fall, and temperatures taking a dip, the Rockford Police Department gets into the spirit of the spooky season with community kids.

Dozens of youngsters picked out a plump pumpkin and carved it with a cop today at District two headquarters in Rockford. First responders say it’s a way for them to foster a connection with area kids. Pumpkins were cut into different designs Monday afternoon and everyone indulged in a few apple cider donuts while they were at it, too.

“I think it’s good to engage the community at all times. It’s good to build bridges between the community and police officers. It’s good for kids and adults alike to get to know their police officers that work in their area and just around the city in general,” RPD Rock House Officer Patrice Turner says.

