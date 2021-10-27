Rockford Art Deli hosting “Free Print Day” for Halloween this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A tradition at Rockford Art Deli continues just in time for Halloween, as the store preps for its 10th annual “Free Print Day.”

The store, located in downtown Rockford is putting on the day with the theme coming from the classic movie, “Scream.” For a free print, customers can bring in a blank t-shirt and then leave with a custom-designed one.

Customers can get their own t-shirt from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 30. The first 100 customers will also get a bonus gift.

