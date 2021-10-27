Advertisement

Robber found guilty of 2015 crime spree

Claybron faces life in prison and a fine of $2.25 million.
Claybron faces life in prison and a fine of $2.25 million.(Winnebago County Sheriff's Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 35-year-old Rickey Claybron was convicted Tuesday for his part in a series of robberies that took place between October and early November 2015.

The first robbery took place on October 28, 2015 when Claybron, Deandre Haywood and another robber robbed the H&A Tobacco store at 1623 Broadway in Rockford.

A few days later on November 2, Claybron, Haywood and two other robbers ordered employees at Advance Auto at 3019 Auburn Street to lay on the ground at gunpoint while they robbed the store. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, one employee was hit in the face with a gun during this robbery and then the robbers shot at him as they fled the store.

A third robbery took place on November 5 where Claybron, Darnell Leavy and another robber attempted to rob the Zeke Convenience Store at 824 7th Street. They later fled when they couldn’t gain access to the cash register.

The spree then continued on November 13 when Claybron, Deandre Haywood and another robber robbed the Shell Express at 3003 11th Street. Police say this time, Claybron carried a sawed-off shotgun which he pointed at customers in the store during the robbery. Haywood also shot one of the employees in the back during the robbery, police say.

Claybron faces a sentence of up to life in prison and a fine of $2.25 million. His sentencing is scheduled in February 2022.

Deandre Haywood pleaded guilty to the crimes on May 17, 2021 and was sentenced to 26.5 years in jail. Darnell Leavy pleaded guilty to the crimes in February 2019 and was sentenced to 11.5 years in jail.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Carly's fights to keep doors open
Miss Carly’s fights to keep doors open
Hatley’s Pub vandalized, suspects caught on camera
Hatley’s Pub vandalized, suspects caught on camera
A garbage truck catches fire under a train track bridge near 15th and Broadway in Rockford.
Garbage truck catches fire, driver gets out safe in Rockford
Benigno Ortiz
Man sentenced for sexually assaulting child in Loves Park
Janesville man arrested on supposed sixth OWI
Janesville man arrested on supposed sixth OWI

Latest News

Rockford police department hosts ‘Carve with a Cop’
Rockford police department hosts ‘Carve with a Cop’
Illinois Senate Democrats approve plan to repeal parental notification of abortion law
Illinois Senate Democrats approve plan to repeal parental notification of abortion law
Scream free print day
Rockford Art Deli hosting “Free Print Day” for Halloween this weekend
A 28-year-old woman is dead and a 41-year-old man is in critical condition after a crash Monday...
Fatal crashes on the rise throughout Rockford