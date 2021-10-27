Robber found guilty of 2015 crime spree

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 35-year-old Rickey Claybron was convicted Tuesday for his part in a series of robberies that took place between October and early November 2015.

The first robbery took place on October 28, 2015 when Claybron, Deandre Haywood and another robber robbed the H&A Tobacco store at 1623 Broadway in Rockford.

A few days later on November 2, Claybron, Haywood and two other robbers ordered employees at Advance Auto at 3019 Auburn Street to lay on the ground at gunpoint while they robbed the store. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, one employee was hit in the face with a gun during this robbery and then the robbers shot at him as they fled the store.

A third robbery took place on November 5 where Claybron, Darnell Leavy and another robber attempted to rob the Zeke Convenience Store at 824 7th Street. They later fled when they couldn’t gain access to the cash register.

The spree then continued on November 13 when Claybron, Deandre Haywood and another robber robbed the Shell Express at 3003 11th Street. Police say this time, Claybron carried a sawed-off shotgun which he pointed at customers in the store during the robbery. Haywood also shot one of the employees in the back during the robbery, police say.

Claybron faces a sentence of up to life in prison and a fine of $2.25 million. His sentencing is scheduled in February 2022.

Deandre Haywood pleaded guilty to the crimes on May 17, 2021 and was sentenced to 26.5 years in jail. Darnell Leavy pleaded guilty to the crimes in February 2019 and was sentenced to 11.5 years in jail.

