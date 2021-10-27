Advertisement

Prime opening soon in former Five Forks Market space on Rockford’s east side

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Prime will be located at 6565 Lexus Drive off East State Street in Rockford. The Italian-themed restaurant will focus on a fine dining experience with steak, pasta and cocktails.

Owner Matt Idzikowski owns Omakase and Vintage 501 in downtown Rockford along with the Bacon Me Crazy food truck. He says he wants to bring a unique culinary experience to the Rockford region as he plans on dishes emphasizing the farm-to-table concept.

Matt says, “We’re super excited just to bring a new array of flavors. There’s nobody doing Italian steakhouse in town anymore and so we just felt like it was like the niche of the market that needs to be filled.”

Prime is expected to open sometime within the next month. They are hiring for all positions. Interested applicants can apply online through its social media page here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Carly's fights to keep doors open
Miss Carly’s fights to keep doors open
Hatley’s Pub vandalized, suspects caught on camera
Hatley’s Pub vandalized, suspects caught on camera
A garbage truck catches fire under a train track bridge near 15th and Broadway in Rockford.
Garbage truck catches fire, driver gets out safe in Rockford
Benigno Ortiz
Man sentenced for sexually assaulting child in Loves Park
Janesville man arrested on supposed sixth OWI
Janesville man arrested on supposed sixth OWI

Latest News

Robberies on Charles Street
Multiple Break-Ins on Charles St. attributed to the same man
A wet and windy pattern is set to return soon.
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 10/27/2021
Former Chicago NHL draft pick Kyle Beach steps forward as first accuser in sexual assault...
Former Rockford IceHog reveals he is ‘John Doe 1’ in Blackhawks’ sexual assault case
Prime coming soon to Rockford's east side
Prime opening in former Five Forks space in Rockford