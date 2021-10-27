Prime opening soon in former Five Forks Market space on Rockford’s east side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Prime will be located at 6565 Lexus Drive off East State Street in Rockford. The Italian-themed restaurant will focus on a fine dining experience with steak, pasta and cocktails.

Owner Matt Idzikowski owns Omakase and Vintage 501 in downtown Rockford along with the Bacon Me Crazy food truck. He says he wants to bring a unique culinary experience to the Rockford region as he plans on dishes emphasizing the farm-to-table concept.

Matt says, “We’re super excited just to bring a new array of flavors. There’s nobody doing Italian steakhouse in town anymore and so we just felt like it was like the niche of the market that needs to be filled.”

Prime is expected to open sometime within the next month. They are hiring for all positions. Interested applicants can apply online through its social media page here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.