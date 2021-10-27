Advertisement

Multiple Break-Ins on Charles St. attributed to the same man

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three stores were hit in the early hours of the morning on October 20th, taking cash and vandalizing the buildings. Two businesses are confirmed to have been affected by the same man. Ali’s sandwich factory and Charles street laundromat. There was also a break in the same night at a family dollar .4 miles down the street, store owners believe it was the same man. In the instance of the sandwich factory and laundromat, the intruder also vandalized the inside. At the Sandwich Factory, he took the cash machine, as well as throwing all the food in the kitchen on the ground.

In each case the perpetrator smashed a window to get in. None of these windows have been replaced yet because of a nationwide glass shortage, which leaves businesses like the sandwich factory spending more money, on top of what they’ve already lost, to stay safe.

