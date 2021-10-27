Advertisement

Last day of service for Taco Betty’s approaches

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The last day of service for Taco Betty’s will be Saturday, October 30. The company announced on Wednesday that it isn’t closing, but rather working on a new vision.

In a statement on Facebook, the business said “It has been a pleasure serving and getting to know our community! We would like to thank all of you for the endless support and love you have shown us! We have been working hard on a new vision that we are very excited to share with you all. The Taco Betty’s team looks forward to serving you again very soon. Thank you all.”

Posted by Taco Betty's on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

