Friends search for missing 35-year-old man in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The search is still on for an unusual disappearance. 35-year-old Anthony Schollian has not been seen since Tuesday. Loved ones are desperate for answers.

October 19 was the last day Schollian was seen. He was leaving work and then vanished.

Anthony’s friend Stephanie Pearson says, “He disappeared about 3:45 p.m. after work, he got in his car and left. He has absolutely nothing. He has no coat, just the clothes on his back and his car. He just he never showed up for home and never showed up home.”

He also didn’t attend Sunday services at City First Church where he served as a mentor. Friends say that’s very unlike him.

Pearson says, “It’s very odd for him not to show up to church or small groups. He was a mentor for at about 14 or 15 guys at a time and is very odd for him not to reach out to somebody.”

His inactivity on social media or on his cell phone also leaves his friends puzzled. Just an hour before he disappeared, he chattered with Pearson. She didn’t notice anything strange with the conversation. She says, “All day that whole day, I talked to him. Other people talked to him. It was nothing out of the ordinary it was just a normal day.”

Pearson and others are taking his silence to Facebook hoping it will make some noise about his whereabouts. Or remind him they are here for support no matter what his situation may be.

Another friend of Anthony, Joshua Plummer says, " We just want to let him know that it’s okay. We are scared but we just want to make sure he is okay.”

Schollian’s family and friends hope a video will help him find his way back home to them and his son, who misses him dearly.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Rockford Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.