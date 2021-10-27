Advertisement

Friends search for missing 35-year-old man in Rockford

By Quini Amma
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The search is still on for an unusual disappearance. 35-year-old Anthony Schollian has not been seen since Tuesday. Loved ones are desperate for answers.

October 19 was the last day Schollian was seen. He was leaving work and then vanished.

Anthony’s friend Stephanie Pearson says, “He disappeared about 3:45 p.m. after work, he got in his car and left. He has absolutely nothing. He has no coat, just the clothes on his back and his car. He just he never showed up for home and never showed up home.”

He also didn’t attend Sunday services at City First Church where he served as a mentor. Friends say that’s very unlike him.

Pearson says, “It’s very odd for him not to show up to church or small groups. He was a mentor for at about 14 or 15 guys at a time and is very odd for him not to reach out to somebody.”

His inactivity on social media or on his cell phone also leaves his friends puzzled. Just an hour before he disappeared, he chattered with Pearson. She didn’t notice anything strange with the conversation. She says, “All day that whole day, I talked to him. Other people talked to him. It was nothing out of the ordinary it was just a normal day.”

Pearson and others are taking his silence to Facebook hoping it will make some noise about his whereabouts. Or remind him they are here for support no matter what his situation may be.

Another friend of Anthony, Joshua Plummer says, " We just want to let him know that it’s okay. We are scared but we just want to make sure he is okay.”

Schollian’s family and friends hope a video will help him find his way back home to them and his son, who misses him dearly.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Rockford Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Carly's fights to keep doors open
Miss Carly’s fights to keep doors open
Hatley’s Pub vandalized, suspects caught on camera
Hatley’s Pub vandalized, suspects caught on camera
A garbage truck catches fire under a train track bridge near 15th and Broadway in Rockford.
Garbage truck catches fire, driver gets out safe in Rockford
Benigno Ortiz
Man sentenced for sexually assaulting child in Loves Park
Janesville man arrested on supposed sixth OWI
Janesville man arrested on supposed sixth OWI

Latest News

Robberies on Charles Street
Investigating several robberies on Charles Street in Rockford
Illinois residents are losing their health insurance at an alarming rate
Study shows alarming increase in Illinois residents without medical coverage
Illinois residents are losing their health insurance at an alarming rate
insurance shortage
Two-vehicle accident leads to extrication, no injuries reported
Two-vehicle accident leads to extrication, no injuries reported