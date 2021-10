ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A slow increase of clouds today with highs in the upper 50′s. Cloudy tonight with a slight chance for rain after midnight. Rain likely both Thursday and Friday as the winds pick up. Highs in the middle 50′s with the potential to see .50″ - 1.00″ of rain through Friday afternoon. Looking great for the weekend!

