Union representing Easterseals Academy workers files OSHA complaint for safety violations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - AFSCME Council 31 Local 2515, who represents Easterseals Paraprofessionals in Machesney Park, has filed an OSHA complaint over volatile working conditions due to dangerous staffing shortages.

The complaint stated paraprofessionals who work with students with intellectual, behavioral, development and emotional disabilities are often injured by the student’s violent behavioral. It said there are not enough professionals in the classroom to monitor and intervene.

“Local tax payers need to know that school districts like RPS and Harlem are paying Easterseals for services that are not being fulfilled due to this private company’s willful union-busting, anti-worker agenda. The serious injuries sustained by both the paraprofessionals and students are preventable,” said AFSCME Staff Representative Sara Dorner. “A fair collective bargaining agreement with dignified wages would help recruit and retain the staff necessary to provide a safe, and quality education.”

Easterseals, Machesney Park received more than two million dollars in in funding from RPS205 in 2020, to educate students who cannot be accommodated in public schools.

Paraprofessionals at Easterseals certified their new union in October 2019. They have been in negotiations for their first collective bargaining agreement with the employer for almost two years.

