Rockford woman arrested on child endangerment, controlled substance charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police officers have arrested a 23-year-old Rockford woman after they find controlled substances in her vehicle.

Police were at the 3000 block of Jacqueline Ct. just before 7:00 Sunday night. After pulling over the driver Rrionna Brocks, police saw Brocks throw several bags out of the passenger window. They found 70 Ecstasy pills, almost 50 grams of crack cocaine, money and a two-year-old boy.

Brocks was arrested for charges of possession of ecstasy with intent to deliver, possession of crack cocaine with intent to deliver and child endangerment.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.