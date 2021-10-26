Pleasant Tuesday ahead before more active regime returns

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a positively dismal Sunday in Northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, Monday brought some improvements, albeit subtle ones.

The return of sunshine in the afternoon was enough to bring our temperatures back into the lower to middle 50s, a small increase over the upper 40s to lower 50s that we had seen a day before.

Thanks to sunshine's arrival later in the day, temperatures were able to warm into the lower to middle 50s Monday.

Gusty winds though did not leave us Monday, however. Wind gusts reached or even exceeded 40 miles per hour at times and in spots.

Monday was another very breezy day, with gusts exceeding 40 miles per hour at times.

Thankfully, there has been a gradual diminishing trend in those winds, and as high pressure settles in from the north over the next 24 hours, the calming trend will continue. By the time morning time rolls around on Tuesday, we will expect wind gusts to fall under 10 miles per hour.

As high pressure settles in from Canada Tuesday, winds will calm down in a quick manner.

Bright sunshine will dominate from start to finish on Tuesday. The only exception will be a few lake-induced cloudy patches in the easternmost portions of our area, particularly Boone, DeKalb, McHenry, and Walworth Counties.

Plenty of sunshine is on tap Tuesday, which should allow temperatures to warm back into the middle 50s.

Wednesday will see an increase in clouds as time goes on, but we expect dry conditions to prevail once again.

Clouds will begin to gather rather quickly on Wednesday.

Cloudiness is thicken ahead of our next weather maker which could bring us another healthy, wind-driven rain Thursday, Thursday night, and perhaps into Friday. The early read is that rain is to begin very late Wednesday night, most likely well after midnight.

A few showers are possible early Thursday morning.

The rain will be scattered at first, but will become more widespread especially as we get into the afternoon hours of Thursday.

Rain will continue for much of the day Thursday, and winds are to become a factor once again.

Rain does look to continue for much, if not all of Thursday night and likely the opening stages of Friday.

Rain will continue for much of Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Finally, as the area of low pressure responsible for bringing the the rain starts to drift off to the north and east, drier conditions are likely to ensue just in time for Friday night’s high school football matchups.

Rain will shut off rather quickly by Friday afternoon, and dry conditions are likely for the night's football games.

Much more significant improvements are on tap for the weekend! Mostly sunny skies are to be expected both Saturday and for Halloween on Sunday. Temperatures Saturday reach back into the lower 60s with upper 50s likely on Halloween.

