Advertisement

Northern Illinois police fatally shoot sword-wielding man

(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) - A northern Illinois police officer shot and killed a man after he approached officers with a Samurai sword raised over his head and pointed the weapon at them, police said.

The shooting early Monday in DeKalb came after a woman called police to report that a man inside a home had been drinking, was armed with a Samurai sword and had threatened to kill her and attack officers, DeKalb police said.

Officers escorted the woman to a safe location and then made numerous attempts to contact the man before convincing him to open the home’s door and speak with them, police said.

But the man instead grabbed the sword and “advanced toward officers with the weapon over his head and pointed at” officers, police said.

After the man refused to comply with officers’ orders to drop the weapon, officers used a stun gun and a bean bag projectile on him before an officer shot the man in the upper torso.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name has not been released, pending notification of relatives.

The officer who shot the man has been placed on administrative duty, a routine step following police-involved shootings.

Illinois State Police are investigating the fatal shooting in DeKalb, which is located about 65 miles (104.6 kilometers) west of Chicago.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local businesses feel the impact of Stellantis shift changes and layoffs
Lawmakers push last effort to revive Belvidere Assembly Plant
Hatley’s Pub vandalized, suspects caught on camera
Hatley’s Pub vandalized, suspects caught on camera
Landmark Bob Hope statue returns to Latham Road home.
Landmark Bob Hope statue returns home
I-90 at Rote Road reopens after “incident” shuts down tollway for brief period
Benigno Ortiz
Man sentenced for sexually assaulting child in Loves Park

Latest News

After months of start-and-stop negotiations, Biden's overall package is now being eyed as at...
Joe Biden’s approval ratings are worse than every recent president -- except 1 -- at this stage
A garbage truck catches fire under a train track bridge near 15th and Broadway in Rockford.
Garbage truck catches fire, driver gets out safe in Rockford
Ice installed at BMO Harris Bank Center ahead of IceHogs home opener Nov. 6
Chicago Blackhawks Vice President/General Manager Stan Bowman, listens to the media during a...
Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman resigns following investigation into sexual assault allegations in 2010