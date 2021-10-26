Miss Carly’s fights to keep doors open

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just days away from closing on a new building, Miss Carly’s finds itself $200,000 short after a donor experiences a medical emergency.

One thousand meals, that’s how many lunches and dinners Miss Carly’s gives out to people in need every day. Without the $200,000 for a new building, those meals could disappear.

“Our closing is Friday and we have no hope of making that closing as it stands,” said Carly Rice, owner and founder of Miss Carly’s.

Plans to purchase a new building for Miss Carly’s started months ago and with a generous donation from a woman in the community, the plan was set. Then, the unthinkable happened.

“Unfortunately tragedy has struck their family and she lost her son which was too much for her, and now she’s in a coma in the hospital,” Rice said.

Without the donation, the future of Miss Carly’s is uncertain.

“It’s gotten to the point where we’re not gonna be able to stay open if we don’t acquire this building, it’s just not possible for us to be compliant with our special use permit in the building that we currently reside in,” Rice said.

Recovering addict Raymond Lyman says if Miss Carly’s closes, people like him won’t have the resources to get sober.

“There’s a lot of people out here that need the help and need the support, physically, mentally, and emotionally and it’s here you just got to sometimes open your eyes and look for it or knock on a door and write on a piece of paper,” Lyman said. “Miss Carly’s always here to provide you what you need.”

Rice is more worried about getting people coats, blankets and food as the weather starts to get colder.

“Our services have become vital, people depend on us, I can’t think what it would be like if we had to close, people would die, I mean literally I’ve given CPR to over 10 people,” Rice said.

Rice says she needs the community’s help now more than ever. She feels if several people are willing to make a small donation, they can reach the goal by Friday.

You can find a link to donate to the cause at Miss Carly’s Facebook page or website. Rice says even if you don’t have money to donate, she always accepts food and clothing as well.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.