Advertisement

Man found guilty of sexual assault in April sentenced to 37 years

Benigno Ortiz must serve a minimum of 32 years
Benigno Ortiz
Benigno Ortiz(Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY (WIFR) - A Bollingbrook man who was found guilty of sexual abuse earlier this year is sentenced to 37 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Benigno Ortiz was sentenced on Friday, Oct. 22 and must serve a minimum of 32 years. Once he is released, Ortiz must register as a sex offender.

On April 15, 2021, Ortiz was found guilty of sexually assaulting an 11 and 12-year-old victim at a Loves Park home in the Inverness subdivision. The offenses happened between Oct. 2015 and Nov. 2016.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local businesses feel the impact of Stellantis shift changes and layoffs
Lawmakers push last effort to revive Belvidere Assembly Plant
Landmark Bob Hope statue returns to Latham Road home.
Landmark Bob Hope statue returns home
I-90 at Rote Road reopens after “incident” shuts down tollway for brief period
The List: 2021 Trick-or-Treat times in the Stateline
Christopher Stucke, 21, Maurice Citchen, 19, and Jade Carter, 18, are charged with attempted...
Three men charged, accused of shooting at Rockford police officer

Latest News

Janesville man arrested on supposed sixth OWI
Janesville man arrested on supposed sixth OWI
Photo Courtesy: Chicago Tribune via AP
Illinois leaders work with pediatricians to outline COVID-19 vaccine plan for kids 5-11
Rockford woman arrested on child endangerment, controlled substance charges
Rockford woman arrested on child endangerment, controlled substance charges
Illinois Democrats introduce plan to amend Health Care Right of Conscience Act
Illinois Democrats introduce plan to amend Health Care Right of Conscience Act