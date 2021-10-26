Man found guilty of sexual assault in April sentenced to 37 years

BOONE COUNTY (WIFR) - A Bollingbrook man who was found guilty of sexual abuse earlier this year is sentenced to 37 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Benigno Ortiz was sentenced on Friday, Oct. 22 and must serve a minimum of 32 years. Once he is released, Ortiz must register as a sex offender.

On April 15, 2021, Ortiz was found guilty of sexually assaulting an 11 and 12-year-old victim at a Loves Park home in the Inverness subdivision. The offenses happened between Oct. 2015 and Nov. 2016.

