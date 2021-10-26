Janesville man arrested on supposed sixth OWI

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A deputy from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 57-year-old David L. Dewey on his sixth offense of operating while intoxicated.

The deputy was in the area of S. River Rd. and W. Happy Hollow Rd. in Rock Township just before 4:00 Tuesday morning when they saw a 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck in the middle lane of traffic and its running lights on. They went up to the truck and saw a man, Dewey, sleeping in the driver’s seat.

Officials say Dewey showed signs he was driving while impaired. He was later arrested for operating while intoxicated. Records show Dewey has had five previous OWI convictions.

Dewey is scheduled to be in court Wednesday, Oct. 27.

